LOCAL POLICE receive the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia along with the Local Police of Huércal-Overa, the Guardia Civil of Huercal-Overa, and the Levante Fire station.

The officers have had their hard work and dedication recognised and have been awarded with the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia. Maribel Sánchez Torregrosa, the Almeria delicate of the Junta de Andalucía, has recognised the hard work of the officers and congratulated them on their award.

The Almeria delegate visited Nijar and met with the mayor Esperanza Perez in order to recognise officers of the Local Police force, for their dedication shown during the search for Gabriel Cruz.

Torregrosa spoke of the dedication and exemplary service of the officers and highlighted, “the work carried out by all the officers who make up the staff of the Local Police.”

She then went on to explain how the officers have been recognised for the dedication that they have shown.

Mayoress, Esperanza Pérez Felices congratulated the Local Police for their award and said that, “nijareños are very proud because the professionalism and dedication of each and every one of the members of the staff of the police nijareña is commendable in each and every one of their actions.”

