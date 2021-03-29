Kirsty Gallacher Joins GB News Breakfast Team

Kirsty Gallacher Joins GB News As part Of The Breakfast Team



Kirsty Gallagher, the former Sky Sports presenter has announced today (Monday 29), that she has signed up to present the breakfast show for the brand new channel GB News, which is due to start broadcasting later this year.

Kirsty told MailOnline, “Journalism is my first love and I’m thrilled to be getting back into the heart of it at GB News. We’re really challenging the status quo with a fresh approach to news and debate and at this point in my career it just feels like absolutely the right thing – and the best thing – to be doing”.

Adding, “It’s a small team but it already feels like a family. Everyone’s piling in and doing a dozen jobs each. It’s incredible to be joining at the beginning and building something from scratch”.

GB News is an exciting new project set up by former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, along with media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider, and they have already acquired the services of Simon McCoy from the BBC, plus Dan Wootton, and Colin Brazier, and the channel plans to feature more than 6,500 hours of exclusive content a year.

Gallacher, who spent 10 years hosting celebrity football fundraiser Soccer Aid alongside Dermot O’Leary, but recently announced, “I can confirm I’m stepping down, it feels like the right time after 10 years and following a record-breaking year in 2020 and excitingly I’ve got a new project that will prevent me from taking part”.

John McAndrew, GB News’ director of news and programmes said, “Kirsty’s warmth, openness and welcoming style is what GB News is all about. She’s a hugely-skilled broadcaster and a fantastic addition to the GB News family”, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.co.uk.

