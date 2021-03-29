JYSK reopens its store on the Costa Blanca in April.

On Thursday, April 1, Danish company JYSK will reopen its superstore in Parque Comercial La Marina, Finestrat on Spain’s Costa Blanca, continuing its goal to operate 100 stores in Spain by the end of 2021. The new store will add to the 71 establishments that the brand has in Spain, creating more than 1,000 jobs, and the 11 in Portugal.

The company opened its first doors in Spain in 2009 and has never stopped growing, even through the coronavirus pandemic. JKSY has now become known for selling quality products at an affordable price and set itself up as an attractive employer.

-- Advertisement --



JYSK is an international chain of stores that sells “everything for the home.” Founded in 1979 by Lars Larsen, the first store was built in Denmark’s second-largest city, Aarhus and now boasts more than 2,00 stores in 52 countries around the world. The group’s annual business volume is €3,790 million and they hire some 24,000 people worldwide.

The new Finestrat store simply breaths Danish aesthetics and like all of its other stores, gives a nod to their Scandinavian heritage. The JYSK group has stayed true to their philosophy around the globe: serenity, harmony and finding happiness in the small details of their Nordic decorations.

All of the products available at the new JYSK store in Finestrat can be found in the brochure.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “JYSK Reopens Its Store On The Costa Blanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.