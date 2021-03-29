Judge refuses to evict homeowner upon squatter’s request

A JUDGE has ruled in favour of a Sevilla man who was taken to court by a squatter for entering his own home.

The squatter had filed a complaint after the homeowner entered his own apartment in Sevilla and got the illegal occupant out, changed door to the house and then remained there so it could not be taken over again.

The man was able to regain control of his apartment in the Su Eminencia district of Sevilla in October last year, but he was reported by the squatter for breaking in.

The squatter did not initially identify the alleged intruder, although he admitted in his statement that he was not the homeowner, but the police discovered that man who had been reported was the legitimate owner of the apartment.

A rapid trial was held but the sentence was appealed by the squatter, who considered that a serious crime had been committed against him.

He said he had entered the house without using violence and had been living there more than a year. Although this obviously did not make him the owner, he claimed that he should have only been evicted by the established legal procedure and not by the owner’s own methods.

His lawyer even contacted a company specialising in getting rid of squatters to get the owner removed from the property and asked the court to give his client a month in which to vacate the premises.

The judge has rejected the squatter’s request for the owner to be evicted and thrown the case out of court. The case was also rejected by the public prosecutor.

