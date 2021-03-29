Jihadist Content Circulating In Migrant Minor Camp In Gran Canaria

POLICE are investigating jihadist content found circulating in a camp for migrant minors in Gran Canaria

It has been reported that disturbing content has been located at a centre for protected minors on Calle La Pelota in the Capital of Gran Canaria which houses underage illegal immigrants. An adult working at the shelter discovered text messages and videos circulating throughout the facility which showed jihadist content and which “incites violence.”

The National Police and the Ministry of Social Rights, responsible for this protection of migrant minors, have coordinated to quash the infiltration of jihadism among sheltered minors, according to Spanish daily Canarias 7. State security forces also closely monitor migrants at the adult facilities to ensure that people aren’t spreading radical or terror-related material.

At the minor shelters in particular, work is carried on by experts long after the children arrive on Gran Canaria with the aim of preventing them being captured by fundamentalist groups that encourage jihadist violence.

The Government of the Canary Islands has been warning for several months that its capacity to receive immigrant minors is more than exceeded, with some 2,600 currently under protection.In the last two months, transfers to the few autonomous communities that have agreed to accept migrants have begun to drop off. Officials have pointed out that one of the main deterrents used to keep minors away from radicalism is the expectation that when they are of legal age, there will be a chance for social integration and entry into the labour market.

