Italy’s Mario Draghi Accuses Vaccine Companies Of Double Selling Doses

ITALY’S Mario Draghi Has Accused Vaccine Companies Of Double Selling Doses To More Than One Country



Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has told journalists that he believes some vaccine manufactures are promising more supplies than they can actually provide, in yet another clash between the EU officials and pharmaceutical companies.

Mr Draghi said he believes that the control on exports by the EU should’ve used “especially toward companies that do not respect agreements”, but he stopped short of naming names, while claiming that some companies could be “double selling” doses to more than one country, saying, “There is the impression that certain companies, and I won’t name names, sold things two, three times”.

-- Advertisement --



There is a dispute going on between the EU and Britain over the supplies of AstraZeneca, with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week threatening to ban all exports of vaccines from EU states to Britain, but then, on Saturday, a report by The Times claimed that the two sides had almost reached a compromise and that talks would run over the weekend to solve the problem.

The claim was that the EU would back down on its threat of banning Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine exports to the UK, with Britain, in return, agreeing to accept a lower supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that was due to be exported from Halix, AstraZeneca’s subcontractor based in a factory in the Netherlands.

However, a source inside the EU Commission said on Saturday, “We are only at the start of discussions with the UK. There are no talks over the weekend”, and claimed that they had never threatened any block on vaccine exports, but that it could block on a case-by-case basis specific vaccine shipments to countries with higher vaccination rates or that do not export vaccines to the EU.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy’s Mario Draghi Accuses Vaccine Companies Of Double Selling Doses”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.