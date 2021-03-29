Increased concerns over missing student as police appeal for public help.

OFFICERS are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Richard Okorogheye, and are asking the public for any information that may help locate him.

Richard, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University, is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday, March 22.

He was reported missing two days later.

Richard left his home address and headed in the direction of Ladbroke Grove, W10 at around 8.30pm.

He is also known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

Chief Inspector Clare McCarthy of the Met’s Central West Command Unit said: “Our officers have been working tirelessly to locate Richard, using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses and trawling CCTV.

“We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police.

“If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family’s minds at ease.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 21MIS008134.

Information may also be given to the charity Missing People – https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

