Holidaymakers To Turkey, Spain and Greece Warned To Watch Exchange Rates.

Holidaymakers to Turkey, Spain and Greece have been warned by a travel expert to watch out for fluctuating exchange rates which could lose them hundreds of pounds if they act too soon.

Vacations could reopen to Britons by the time summer rolls around, with nations including Turkey, Spain and Greece already suggesting tourists could be welcomed back. However, one expert has issued a warning to hopeful holidaymakers eyeing exchange rates now.

The exchange rate in March has fared rather favourable for the pound in recent weeks, with it teetering on the edge of 1.17 against the euro over the last three weeks. Meanwhile, a fall in the Turkish lira also saw some beneficial gains for the pound.

Despite this, one travel money expert has warned Britons shouldn’t be too eager to exchange their currency just yet and waiting could save them a packet. Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown announcement many holiday providers, including easyJet and Skyscanner, have reported a surge in bookings.

Holidaymakers have recently been further encouraged by nations including Greece, Spain and Turkey, which have all suggested tourists could be welcomed back in time for summer.

“We’ve seen a massive spike in online searches for travel money deals in reaction to the news. In the last month, there’s been a 68 per cent increase in traffic to the money.co.uk travel deals page, as Brits prepare for their first post lockdown holiday,” James Andrews, said senior personal finance editor at Money.co.uk.

