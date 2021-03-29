HOLI FESTIVAL celebrated despite soaring Covid cases in India.

As the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic affects many countries around the world, India has celebrated the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of love. India has recently seen the number of coronavirus cases rise over the 60,000 mark, but the celebrations carried on anyway.

Holi Festival Celebrated Despite Soaring COVID Cases in India

-- Advertisement --



Despite the risk of the potentially deadly Coronavirus people flocked to the streets in order to celebrate, and could be seen hurling coloured powders at each other along with water. The streets were flooded with people as social distancing was abandoned, and masks seemed a thing of the past.

Many people gathered in the capital of Kolkata, in the Indian state of West Bengal, to celebrate with friends, family and strangers alike.

In a bid to curb the growing number of Coronavirus cases the state government have implemented a night curfew and many local areas in India could soon be entering area specific lockdowns.

Holi is celebrated with colour and symbolises good triumphing over evil. It also symbolises winter’s end and the arrival of spring. Many people use the festival in order to repair broken relationships, and it is also called the ‘Festival of spring’ and the ‘Festival of colours’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Holi Festival Celebrated Despite Soaring COVID Cases in India”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.