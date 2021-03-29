Guadix Lenten Concert Series Ends On Friday, April 2 With Mozart's Requiem.

GAUDIX Lenten Concert Series Will End On Friday, April 2 With Mozart’s Requiem as a grand finale



Next Friday evening, at 8pm, the run of Lenten concerts ‘The Essential Hope’, will come to an end, in the Church of San Francisco, with a grand finale concert featuring Mozart’s Requiem, performed by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Guadix (BSMMG).

This is planned to be a spectacular finale, with the BSMMG being joined on stage by the excellent Granada opera choir, who will face the challenge of interpreting the transcription of Mozart’s Requiem for a brass band, by the composer Juan Jesús Moreno Muñoz.

The current run of concerts has been skillfully organised by the departments of Encarnación Molero, from the Fiestas and Brotherhoods, in conjunction with Encarni Pérez, from Brotherhoods and Culture.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus restrictions, and the size of space available being taken up by the large numbers in the orchestra and the choir together, there will be very limited seating for members of the public, so the event is being streamed live on YouTube as a result, to enable everybody to witness this musical delight.

The few available places will go on sale from 11am on Monday, and can be booked by calling 958 662 995, or by email to cultura@guadix.es, as reported by granadadigital.es.

