GRANADA Shakes With Two More Earthquakes In The Province On Sunday 28



The province of Granada was hit again on Sunday 28 by two more earthquakes, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), with the first one occurring at 9:01am, with its epicenter at Fuente Vaqueros, and a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

It was felt at multiple points of the Fuenterino municipality as it was totally superficial, with movements reported not only in the capital of Granada, but in the following municipalities of the Metropolitan Area: Pinos Puente, Albolote, Atarfe, Armilla, Churriana de la Vega, Chauchina, Cijuela, Cúllar Vega, Las Gabias, Láchar, Peligros , Cenes de la Vega, Maracena, Pulianas, Santa Fe, and Vegas del Genil.

-- Advertisement --



Later in the afternoon, at 4.53pm, IGN posted on Twitter that a new quake had occurred, without any depth, with an epicenter in Chauchina, registering 2.6 magnitude. In the whole of last week, IGN registered almost 20 earthquakes in the Granada region, with magnitudes ranging between 1.5 and 2.9, so this Sunday was the most intense land movement of the last of the seismic swarm, and since Saturday, ten earthquakes have been registered in the area. Seismic experts have advised the inhabitants of Granada to check the structures of their homes, and also told the town hall to review the structures of institutions and public facilities, with the aim of preventing any risk derived from the seismic activity that the province has been feeling for the last few months, as reported by granadadigital.es.

_______________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada Shakes With Two More Earthquakes On Sunday 28”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

