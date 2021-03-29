Giant Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Global Trade Route FINALLY Freed.



The giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal has been partially freed by salvage crews, however, it remains unclear how soon the vital global trade route will be open.

Port authorities tugboats are now working on straightening it’s position in a move that could soon reopen the vital trade route and end days of global supply disruptions.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority that operates the waterway, said tugs dislodged the bow of the 1,300-foot Ever Given, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, from the eastern bank of the canal.

“We are not finished yet, but it has moved,” he said.

An Aladdin’s cave of goods ranging from IKEA furnishings to tens of thousands of livestock is stuck in a maritime traffic jam caused by the Suez Canal blockage. More than 360 vessels have been stranded in the Mediterranean to the north and in the Red Sea at the other end as well as in holding zones since giant container ship MV Ever Given was wedged diagonally Tuesday across the Suez, a lifeline for world trade.

Some 1.74 million barrels of oil a day is normally shipped through the canal, but 80 per cent of Gulf exports to Europe pass through the Sumed pipeline that crosses Egypt.

According to MarineTraffic, about 100 ships laden with oil or refined products were kept back in holding areas Sunday.

Before slamming into the bank of the Suez Canal last week and triggering a global cargo traffic jam, the Ever Given had been involved in another serious maritime accident two years ago in Germany.

