Free admission to Selwo Adventure Park as it reopens for the new season

AN agreement has been signed between Estepona Council and Parques Reunidos, so that 75,562 free admission tickets will be give away now that Selwo Adventure Park is open again.

Tickets can be collected from Estepona Town Hall, the Puertosol building and at the Cancelada Mayor’s Office.

According to the mayor, Selwo Aventura continues to be one of the tourist symbols of the town and is a must for tourists, since it is one of the best parks in Andalucia, and is constantly renovating and improving of its facilities.

After handing over the free tickets, the director of the Selwo Aventura Park, Alberto Martín, observed that the Park covers over one million square metres and has more than 1,000 animals from different continents, living in semi-freedom.

For those travelling from a reasonable distance, there is accommodation available within the Selwo perimeters, the latest being the Zulu Lodge which offers five independent apartments designed to offer maximum comfort and privacy to its occupants.

It joins the Watu and Masai villages which offer 13 and 10 cabins respectively reproduced in the typical wood and stone constructions of the African continent, while inside they have all the comforts of a modern hotel.

