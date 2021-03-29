Food delivery skyrockets 60% during pandemic in Spain

Food delivery skyrockets 60 per cent during the pandemic in Spain and has been attributed for the survival of many businesses.

THE demand for home-delivered food has soared by 60 per cent since the start of the pandemic in Spain with four out of 10 households ordering takeouts up to twice a week, claims data analysts Kantar.

And the surge is believed to have saved many businesses from permanent closure.

Pablo Sánchez is one of the creators of dbarrio, an app created to group small businesses that did not have the facilities to make home deliveries.

“The hoteliers tell us that in the hardest months of confinement, food at home saved them from the final closure,” he told Cope.

Around 1,000 restaurants have joined traditional food delivery platforms, and have seen a steady growth in orders, with Sunday no longer the preferred day not to cook.

Sánchez said tastes had also changed, especially in fast food, with clients trying out new flavours. Almost a quarter of Spaniards (24 per cent) chose Chinese food, with 22 per cent opting for Japanese dishes.

