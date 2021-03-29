Five indoor marihuana plantations shut down in Velez-Malaga.

THREE arrests have been made in connection with cultivating, trafficking and electricity fraud after 745 plants were seized during raids at two properties.

At one of the homes, all of the rooms except the bathroom were set up as an indoor greenhouse, and both floors were illegally hooked up to the public electricity supply network.

-- Advertisement --



The investigation began after members of the public contacted the Local Police station of Velez-Malaga to report the possible existence of marihuana crops in two houses.

Officers identified the residents – two men and one woman – and located the houses in question, verifying that both were illegally connected to the electricity supply while noticing noise and a strong smell emanating from them.

The properties were raided and five separate indoor greenhouses were discovered.

The case is now in the hands of Investigative Court Number Three of Velez-Malaga.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Five indoor marihuana plantations shut down”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page. Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.