First doses of Janssen vaccine will arrive in Spain on April 15, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

AND new batches of Pfizer and Moderna jabs are expected today, Monday, March 29.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insists that starting next month the vaccination plan in Spain will take “a very important leap”, mainly due to the arrival of the new vaccine that, according to the government, is essential to achieve ” herd immunisation against coronavirus “.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, is hopeful that “safe travel” will be possible from the second week of April with the Janssen jabs and “reduced restrictions”.

“We are going to have a stopover in vaccination, which will also allow us to prepare for the safe reopening of travel,” she told a press conference.

While calling for “prudence”, Maroto said it was crucial to “opening the doors” in the coming months.

“Let’s hope that very soon the destination will be prepared for a summer that we all face with optimism,” she said.

Today’s delivery is expected to see autonomous regions receive an extra million doses.

