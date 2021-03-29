Extra resources drafted in after a surge in 999 calls over the weekend.

GREATER Manchester Police is urging people to only call 999 in an emergency after a spike in calls over the weekend, including reporting a confiscated fuel card.

Officers received calls to more than 3,500 incidents over the weekend and had to draft in extra resources to deal with the demand.

-- Advertisement --



Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Porter said: “We have received calls to over 3,500 incidents, answering over 1.860,999 calls on (Saturday) alone. Additional resources have been brought in to deal with the high levels of demand.”

While the vast majority of the calls were the more ‘serious grade one to three incidents’, some included a fuel card being confiscated by a petrol station, a Covid breach where only the occupants of an address were found on police attendance and calls asking for updates on ongoing incidents.

“Such reports do contribute to a delay in us reaching other emergency calls where someone’s life or property may be at stake,” said the Assistant Chief Constable, stressing that reports of Covid breaches should be reported online at https://crowd.in/rlzgya or via 101 if there is no immediate threat, harm or risk.

“I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and reassure them that we continue to do all we can so that we can support all those who need us in an emergency as quickly as possible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Extra resources drafted in after surge in 999 calls over weekend ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.