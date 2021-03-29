RESIDENTS both Spanish and expatriate living in the rural area of El Padron opposite and above the site of the burned-out Laguna Village in Estepona are worried about rumours of a new development.

They understand that an Estepona based development company is to present a proposal to the local council concerning the establishment of a Water Park covering some 50,000 square metres in an area which has very poor roads and relies on water from a natural water table which is already dropping.

In addition, electricity has over the past year been erratic and apparently relies upon very old equipment and the area suffers regular outages.

There are a large number of rural properties leading up to and around the site for the possible development but the road is narrow and have no pavements so pedestrians are at risk at the best of times and if large numbers of lorries for construction work and later cars of visitors use this road, then the danger will increase dramatically residents argue.

This is without question a rural area with a number of residents and is used by cyclist and horse riders although the small local stable which has been there for more than 10 years has been given notice to quit and some work has already started with land in the area being cleared.

When concerned residents approached the Estepona Council, they were told that there are no formal plans in place nor has any planning permission been granted although it was acknowledged that a ‘petition’ had been presented.

It is understood that the introduction of the Selwo Adventure Animal Park in the municipality has been a boon to tourism and as the infrastructure, such a decent roads etc exists and it is believed there is space in that general area which would benefit all parties if a water park was built nearby.

Rather than wait to be confronted by a ‘done deal’, residents intend to produce their own petition to present to the council explaining why they consider that the area is totally inappropriate for a development of this type.

Details of development and when the petition is online will be reported in due course.

