Europe assures 70% of population will be vaccinated by mid-July.

THE vice president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas has assured that by the end of June “360 million doses will have been dispensed” with 70 per cent of the European population expected to be vaccinated by mid-July.

With 100 million doses likely to be dispensed at the end of March, and 360 million at the end of June, Schinas said “we will have immunity in Europe, with 70 per cent of the population vaccinated, on July 14”.

-- Advertisement --



During a briefing regarding the vaccination drive at the General University Hospital of Toledo, also attended by Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, Schinas added that the vaccination certificate is “a very important tool” to be “taken advantage of by Europe” to allow mobility and tourism.

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez has also been quoted insisting that the summer goal is to have 70 per cent of the country immunized again Covid. He is hopeful it will be met by September.

The first doses of Janssen vaccine will arrive in Spain on April 15, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

And new batches of Pfizer and Moderna jabs are expected today, Monday, March 29.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, insists that starting next month the vaccination plan in Spain will take “a very important leap”, mainly due to the arrival of the new vaccine that, according to the government, is essential to achieve ” herd immunisation against coronavirus “.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Europe assures 70% of population will be vaccinated by mid-July”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.