ELCHE says yes to the four-day work week

A municipal plenary session on Monday, March 29 in Elche approved a motion to launch a pilot project that aims to reduce the working week to 32 hours, or four days, as proposed by the Central Government. The plan will incentivise employers to pilot the initiative, and it was supported by the PSOE while Ciudadanos abstained from voting and Vox rejected it.

A reduction in working hours would have a positive effect on the country’s economy, as it would generate new jobs, increase income for the leisure and free time sector, and reduce structural unemployment, according to the original proposal by the government.

Elche mayor Esther Diez said that Spaniards are “the Europeans who work the longest hours but of those who have the lower productivity, and this initiative tries to turn this data around.”

The spokesperson added that “the Ministry of Economy of the Generalitat Valenciana is a pioneer in Spain in the implementation of a plan of aid to companies that begin to implement this, having joined the central government with a similar programme.”

The Central Government plans to use €50 million from the EU’s coronavirus recovery fund to compensate some 200 companies as they resize their workforce or reorganise production workflows to adapt to a 32-hour working week. It will also go towards subsidising extra costs accrued by the employers in the first year of the trial and then reduce the government’s aid to 50 per cent and 25 per cent each consecutive year.

