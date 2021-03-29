Drug use among older people a ‘hidden epidemic’ experts warn.

THE use of drugs such as painkillers among older people globally has risen in recent years and countries must act to address this “hidden epidemic”, the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has warned in its annual report.

The independent expert body also highlighted the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the global supply of medicines, and on the well-being of people with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“The pandemic has caused great harm to the health and the well-being of older people. However, there is also a hidden epidemic of drug use affecting this population group,” said Cornelis de Joncheere, President of the INCB.

“Drug use and drug-related deaths among older people have been on the rise, as has the number of older people in treatment for drug use problems,” she added.

The reports claims that as the world grows older, drug use among people over 65 has also grown. It found increased use of pain relievers, tranquilizers and sedatives among this demographic.

Older people with substance use problems also face unique age-related issues, including isolation or physical challenges.

To reverse this “alarming trend”, the INCB has recommended that governments step up research on drug use among older persons, who are largely overlooked in drug use surveys and improve access to health and treatment services for them.

