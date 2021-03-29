Council has to give up 74,500 square metres of land to neighbour

THE Provincial Land Registry has confirmed that Benalmadena has been awarded ownership of 74,500 square metres in the Higuerón area, which Fuengirola Council appropriated in 2006.

“We feel enormous satisfaction to learn that Benalmadena has definitely found justice as both the Land Registry Office and the Andalucian Government have sided with Benalmadena in a territorial conflict that we have had with Fuengirola for the last decades” said the mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas.

“The first claim dates from 1999, but the beginning of a judicial procedure was paralysed by the political instability that plagued Benalmadena Council for many years, which saw up to four different mayors appointed between 2007 and 2015” Navas bemoaned.

He contended that the ownership was clearly demarcated in a document that is still valid but dates back to 1874 and this is just one of many corrections achieved by the Council since seeing political stability since 2015.

The Land Registry Office is now registering the cadastral references of the homes located on those lands to Benalmadena.

Navas added; “We want to send a message of reassurance to the affected residents: the Benalmadena Council is sensitive to their situation and the administrative uncertainty that it could generate, but they will not find any kind of complication with this change.

“It was not reasonable that emergency services, or rubbish collection, were provided in this area by Benalmadena Council, while taxes were collected by the Fuengirola Council.”

“It is a zone of expansion of the municipality, and its recovery would mean generating new income for the municipality,” explained the mayor.

