CAT’S secret second life revealed on Zoopla, as neighbour sneaks a peek at house for sale.

A family cat’s secret life has been revealed after an intrigued cat owner sneaked a peek at a neighbour’s house after it went up for sale on Zoopla. Something that many people probably do is as soon as a neighbour’s house goes up for sale, is sneak a quick peek at online photos.Cat’s Secret Second Life Revealed On Zoopla

One cat owner was left shocked though after he read the listing for a neighbour’s house on Zoopla, and quickly discovered that his own cat was happily in the photos. The cat must have been a regular visitor to the house too, as no one had ousted it from the sleeping spot as the real estate agent took the photos.

The owner took to Twitter to share their amazement and quickly racked up thousands of likes. The owner shared the photo with the following caption, “The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn’t resist checking it out on Zoopla. That’s our bloody cat.”

Thousands of people viewed the amusing post and shared their own stories too. One fellow cat owner wrote, “Brilliant. My friend had 2 cats and one would always go off from morning til night. She knocked on her neighbour’s house a few doors down to give her a parcel she took in and went inside and saw pix of her cat in frames lounging in the living room.”

Another owner spoke of their cheeky cat and said, “On the day we moved house, I was carrying the cat in his basket when a neighbour came out to ask if the cat was ours. They had been feeding him every day. He continued to act like a hungry cold stray for 19 years.”

