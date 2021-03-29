British cyclist Adam Yates wins the Vuelta a Cataluña

BRITISH cyclist Adam Yates has won the Vuelta a Cataluña.

This is the first victory of the year for Yates, who is with Ineos team, after coming second in the UAE Tour last month.

Following the seventh and last stage of the Vuelta a Cataluña on Sunday, March 28, which started and ended in Barcelona, the British cyclist was crowned champion, although the stage winner was Belgian cyclist Thomas de Gendt.

Yates came second in the Volta 2019, which was won by Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, and was delighted to have won this year, which is the 100th time it has been held. Last year it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ineos team filled the podium, with Australian Richie Porte coming second, 45 seconds behind the winner, and another Welshman, Geraint Thomas is third place, 49 seconds behind Yates.

Yates said it had been a “marvellous day”.

The fourth place was for Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde.

