Bridge collapses under cement lorry after driver fails to see sign

A BRIDGE over the Segura River collapsed under the weight of a cement lorry which was crossing it in Murcia.

The driver of the lorry was injured although he managed to escape through the window of the cab.

The bridge is located between El Raal in Murcia and La Basca, in Beniel, in an area known as El Secano, and collapsed at around 4.30pm according to the 112 emergency services in Murcia.

The driver, a man from Elche, suffered multiple injuries when the heavy lorry crashed into the river as the bridge collapsed beneath it. He was able to get out of the cab himself, but was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the Reina Sofia Hospital in Murcia although his injuries were said not to be serious.

There was a sign warning heavy vehicles (more than five tonnes) not to cross the bridge but it was hidden behind the branches of an olive tree. The driver was not local and tried to cross it after finding that the road he was driving on was closed to traffic because a lorry full of lemons had overturned.

Local Police and firemen also attended the scene, as well as the Mayor of Beniel, Maria del Carmen Morales and the Mayor of Murcia Jose Antonio Serrano, who share jurisdiction of the bridge, which has been in place for decades. They promised to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Water was cut off in the area for several hours as a supply pipe was attached to the bridge. An alternative way to supply water was found.

