Beverley Knight signs up as Stars In Their Eyes revamp celebrity judge.

ITV is reworking the 90s hit show with a new name, Starstruck, and has been trying to secure the soul singer for some time, The Sun has revealed.

The star will join British actress Sheridan Smith and American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert on the judging panel of the upcoming relaunch of the show which sees contestants impersonate famous artists.

The show premiered on July 21, 1990, and initially ran until December 23, 2006, but this revamp will have a twist.

Each episode will see four teams of three battle it out impersonating their musical icons to win the judges’ votes.

Members of the winning group will then compete against each other as solo performers for a place in the final and the chance to win £50,000 (€58,530).

A TV insider told the same publication that “Beverley is a huge signing for Starstruck and everyone working on the show is so glad she’s taking part.”

ITV’s wish list reportedly including Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, but after approaching Knight they snapped her up after seeing her enthusiasm for the concept.

As well as chart hits, Knight has been in a number of big West End shows including The Bodyguard, Cats and Memphis.

ITV said that “her experience makes her ideal for judging members of the public who are transforming into their favourite stars.”

