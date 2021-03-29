Ayuso Rejects The Idea Madrid Is ‘Drunk On Tourism’

MAYOR AYUSO rejects the idea that Madrid is ‘drunk on tourism’

Following recent reports that French tourists and others from around Europe are flocking to Spain’s capital to avoid the draconian lockdown restrictions in their own countries, Mayor Isabel Diaz Ayuso has criticised the propagation of “the idea that right now Madrid is drunk on tourism” when by 11 o’ clock at night “everything closes” due to the curfew.

Ms Ayuso has argued that naysayers should study the value tourists are bringing to museums, shops and other local industries rather than focusing only on the bars, and insists that safely restarting tourism should not be seen as a negative thing.

“The problem is not whether a Frenchman comes to Madrid to drink,” the mayor argued on Monday, March 29, “it is whether or not he is infected. As long as the rules are met, as far as I know, a Frenchman does not infect more than a chamberlain.”

Ms Ayuso has criticised the Spanish President Pedro Sanchez for allowing photos of Madrid nightlife to give the community a bad reputation, and blames his lack of control over airports for creating crowded streets.

“There is no real control”, she said, over airports or train stations and argued that Madrid bars and restaurants are “all crowded” because of the enforced perimeter closures.

“If they lock up the Community of Madrid, if the curfews continue and if citizens cannot receive visits in their homes, tell me what citizens can do,” Ayuso argued, defending that in the region “they are taking many measures”, such as the “severe” capacity limitations and the curfew.

