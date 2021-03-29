AROUND 3,000 Alicante teachers refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine but the Health Minister is still happy with the progress being made.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that after two days of mass vaccination of teaching staff in the Valencian Community, more than half of all teachers in the Alicante Province have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, some 54 per cent. So far, around 8 per cent or 3,000 teaching staff have refused to be inoculated, compared with the 27,824 people who have already turned out to vaccination centres.

Around the same number as those who have refused the vaccination have had to postpone it for a number of reasons, including being outside of the age bracket for AstraZeneca, being pregnant, or having being infected with Covid in the last six months.

The nearly 28,000 professionals, teachers and non-teaching staff, vaccinated in the first phase, will be joined by some 17,000 more this coming Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1.

The vaccination drives concludes on Thursday, after which 52,000 people from the three provinces in the Valencian Community will have been inoculated in one of the 25 vaccination sites.

According to the Ministry of Health, the process “has been carried out successfully, in an agile, orderly manner and within the established times, which shows the intense work being carried out by the 250 teams of professionals who have been prepared for it, as well as the capacity of the health system.”

