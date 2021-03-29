ALMERIA’S TABERNAS hosts The I Half Marathon BTT Las Malvinas Mountain Bike Race in a stunning start to the season.

The race kicked off on Sunday, March 28, with the start and finish lines at the Terraza Las Malvinas restaurant in Almeria. The event had been eagerly awaited and this was easily proven as registration for the was event sold out.

The mountain biking event was set up by SDomínguez Producciones in collaboration with Terraza Las Malvinas and Almesu. The event was also sponsored too, and this came from Electrohidráulica SP.

Some 400 eager cyclists set off on the 47 kilometre long route, which had multiple categories including elite and master categories for different age groups, and both men and women. The eager cyclists headed along Tabernas’ tracks and through dry river beds and valleys.

Some famous cyclists entered the race, and the Elite women’s category winner was champion of Spain and multi-award-winning Andalusian champion Rocío Espada, who was riding for Zambrus Bikes. She finished in a stunning 2 hours, 9 minutes and 17 seconds.

The men’s elite category was won by Joaquín Torres.

