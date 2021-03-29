Almería Cyclist Killed In Collision With A Lorry

By
Chris King
-
0
lmería Cyclist Killed In Collision With A Lorry
lmería Cyclist Killed In Collision With A Lorry. Credit-EPES Málaga

ALMERÍA Cyclist Killed In La Curva After A Collision With A Lorry

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Monday 29, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, and the Civil protection unit, to an incident in Adra, Almería.

At around 11am in the morning today, the 112 emergency line received a call from a member of the public who reported witnessing a cyclist being hit by a lorry loaded with vegetables, travelling on the N-340 road at Km 392.5, on a road crossing in the town of La Curva, in the municipality of Adra, in the province of Almería.

-- Advertisement --

The emergency services arrived promptly at the location of the incident but tragically the cyclist was confirmed dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed by the police.¡, and an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almería Cyclist Killed In Collision With A Lorry”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.



Previous articleBridge collapses under cement lorry after driver fails to see sign
Next articleScientists Announce Breakthrough In Covid Treatment
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here