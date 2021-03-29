ALMERÍA Cyclist Killed In La Curva After A Collision With A Lorry



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Monday 29, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, and the Civil protection unit, to an incident in Adra, Almería.

At around 11am in the morning today, the 112 emergency line received a call from a member of the public who reported witnessing a cyclist being hit by a lorry loaded with vegetables, travelling on the N-340 road at Km 392.5, on a road crossing in the town of La Curva, in the municipality of Adra, in the province of Almería.

-- Advertisement --



The emergency services arrived promptly at the location of the incident but tragically the cyclist was confirmed dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed by the police.¡, and an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the accident.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almería Cyclist Killed In Collision With A Lorry”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.