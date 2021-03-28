UK to Offer Free Covid Tests to All Businesses with More Than 10 Employees

THE UK government is offering free Covid tests to all businesses with more than 10 employees.

The government in the UK announced it will be offering the free Covid tests to all businesses with more than 10 employees.

Eligible businesses will be able to order lateral flow tests online and give them to staff who will take the tests at home and report their results to the NHS.

-- Advertisement --



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Rapid testing is a vital part of our roadmap, helping us to cautiously lift restrictions on our economy and society.

“Around one in three people with coronavirus do not have any symptoms, so extending employee testing from the workplace to the home will help us identify more cases we otherwise wouldn’t find, prevent further transmission and save lives.

“60,000 businesses across the country have already registered for free, regular and rapid tests and I encourage many more to take up the offer, helping to keep their employees and their families safe.”

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium said: “The BRC welcomes the proposal to extend the workplace testing programme to include home testing.

“This is something we have called for as the next step for smaller businesses and stores where the space for testing at work is limited. It is also supported by employees as a practical approach.”

The UK is also continuing to administer vaccinations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK to Offer Free Covid Test to All Businesses with More Than 10 Employees”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.