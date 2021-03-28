UK Government Confirms The Moderna Covid Vaccine Will Start Arriving Imminently.

A Tory Cabinet minister has confirmed that a new brand of Covid vaccine is due to arrive imminently. The minister, Oliver Dowden, said the Moderna vaccine will finally start arriving, three months after it was approved by the MHRA regulator.

The UK has ordered 17million doses from the US firm, and it will be the third working vaccine to be rolled out in the UK on top of the existing Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs. Downing Street had only promised the Moderna jab would arrive by “Spring” and had been decidedly cagey on the timetable.

-- Advertisement --



However, Culture Secretary Mr Dowden told Sky News today, Sunday, March 28, “We do expect Moderna to come later this month.” He reiterated: “We don’t get into the details of supply chains, but the Health Secretary has indicated that he would expect later this month we’d start to see Moderna.”

He added that the UK did not “currently have a surplus” of coronavirus vaccines following a report jabs could be sent to Ireland.

“Clearly, our first priority is ensuring we deliver vaccines in the United Kingdom. We clearly don’t currently have a surplus of vaccines, should we get to the point where we have a surplus of vaccines we’d make decisions on the allocation of that surplus,” he said.

Government sources later suggested Mr Dowden had meant to refer to the month of April, not this month – which ends on Wednesday 31.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Government Confirms The Moderna Covid Vaccine Will Start Arriving Imminently”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.