UK Gov To Offer Free Hotel Stays To Help People From Big Families To Self-Isolate.

The UK government is intending to offer people with big families free hotels stays so they can isolate in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. According to reports, NHS Test and Trace is reportedly asking councils for ways they could implement the scheme so it would be more attractive for households.

Contact tracing chiefs are concerned that people living with large extended families often find it hard not to pass on the virus to people they are living with, many of whom often work in jobs that cannot be done from home. Many people do not come forward for testing as a result and even when they do it is harder to stop the virus from spreading.

The idea was originally talked about in Leicester during the first lockdown to try to stem the spread of the virus, however, it was shelved due to a backlash from opposition leaders.

The number of new Covid-19 cases across the city and county has shown a slow increase over the course of the week. In total, there were 152 new coronavirus infections identified in the last 24 hour recording period – 65 in Leicester and 87 spread across Leicestershire.

