Three-year-old injured in school playground by pellet gun shot

A GIRL was injured by a pellet when she was playing at school in Reinosa, Cantabria.

The child, who is aged between three and four years old, was in the playground of San Jose School at mid-morning break time when she was hit by a pellet.

It is not known where the shot was fired from, but it hit the girl in the ankle, going through her shoe and getting lodged in her skin. She was treated immediately by staff at the school, who alerted the emergency services. The little girl was rushed to hospital in Valdecilla, and although the wound was quite severe, there was no fear for her life.

She underwent surgery to remove the pellet which had perforated her skin. The Guardia Civil are investigating the events, and it is not yet known if the shot was fired intentionally or if it was an accident. They are still searching for the person who fired the gun.

The girl is now recovering from the injury which was a shock for the school and her family.

