Spain Snatch Victory In The Final Minutes To Win Away In Georgia

Spain needed a good result in the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia, today (Sunday 28), in their Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B qualifying match, after their 1-1 draw at home to Greece last Thursday, and they left it very late, in fact, until the dying minutes, to beat a very spirited Georgian team who looked to be on course for a great result.

Spain are ranked 83 places above Georgia in the FIFA rankings, who are 89th, and their 15,000 fans cheered them on for every minute of the game, no more so than when 20-year-old winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, shot them into the lead just before halftime, controlling a through ball from Otar Kiteishvili before confidently slotting into the far bottom corner beyond the reach of Spain keeper Unai Simon

Spain have not lost a World Cup qualifier in 28 years, and thankfully, Man City winger Ferran Torres was on hand after 56 minutes, as he slid in to send a Jordi Alba cross into the roof of the net, after Alvaro Morata had failed to connect with the ball.

It was Alba who provided the assist again after 92 minutes, for Dani Olmo to find the back of the net with a long-range effort, to grab the three points for Spain, and to top the drama, Levan Shengelia was then sent off for Georgia, in the 94th minute, seconds before the final whistle blew.

Next up for Luis Enrique’s men is a home game against Kosovo, on Wednesday, and Georgia will head to Greece.

