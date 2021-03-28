SIR MICHAEL PARKINSON To Do A Special One-Off BBC Show Later This Year



Chat show legend, Sir Michael Parkinson will make a one-off return to the BBC later this year, as he celebrates his 86th birthday today, Sunday 28, and this year marks 50 years of the chat show that made him famous.

Sir Michael will take a trip down memory lane – having interviewed more than 2000 of the world’s biggest names in his career – looking back at some of his most memorable interviews.

Muhammad Ali, John Lennon, Freddie Starr, Sir Elton John, are just some of the names, and Michael was also instrumental in helping a lot of young stars break into the business after appearing on his show, one most notably being Billy Connolly, who became great friends with the interviewer later on.

Michael said, “When you reach my age birthdays are greeted with more of a sense of relief than celebration. But this year will be different because 50 years ago a much younger Michael Parkinson was celebrating his 36th birthday and looking forward to starting a new show for the BBC”.

He continued, “Little would he have known then that he would end up hosting over 650 shows and interviewing over 2000 of the good and the great. Parkinson at 50 is my story of an unlikely journey from a pit village in South Yorkshire to the top of the Parkinson stairs”.

Adding, “It provides a ringside seat opposite some of the biggest names in show business and beyond. An insight into the interviewer’s lot as well as an honest assessment of my time as the host of what for me was the best job in the world”.

Kate Phillips, the BBC One’s Acting Controller, added, “What better way for Sir Michael Parkinson to celebrate his 86th birthday than to take a very special look back at 50 years of Parkinson. Since walking down those famous steps back in 1971, Sir Michael has interviewed more than 2000 of the world’s most famous people and made such a huge impact on the interview genre”.

