Sharon Osbourne To Sue CBS After Being Removed From ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne, according to the Mail On Sunday is reportedly planning to launch legal action against American TV network CBS after they allegedly forced her to leave their daytime chat show ‘The Talk’ which Sharon has been part of since its inception one decade ago.

Sharon had got into a heated discussion with her co-host while defending the comments of her friend Piers Morgan in the wake of the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan, which resulted in the show taking a two-week break, which ended with CBS removing the 68-year-old presenter.

The Mail On Sunday report that Sharon wants to take CBS “all the way” for damages, claiming the remaining two years on her contract – thought to be worth £2 million, with a ‘friend’ of Sharon’s telling the publication, “‘She feels a few suits at CBS have really done for her here. Sharon won’t let this go”.

Piers Morgan, who himself had left another show, Good Morning Britain, came out in defence of Sharon’s treatment by CBS, branding them a ‘disgrace’, posting on Instagram on Saturday evening (March 27), “What’s happened to @sharonosbourne is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS”.

He added, “Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

