Second SNP MP Leaves to Join Alex Salmond’s New Party

Neale Hanvey, the SNP MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, has left to join Alex Salmond’s new party.

Mr Hanvey has followed Kenny MacAskill MP in moving to the Alba Party and will stand as a candidate in the mid Scotland and Fife seat at the 6 May Scottish parliament election.

Speaking about his candidacy for the pro-independence party, he said: “Like so many, I have been angered by our powerlessness in the face of Brexit and share the frustration of many who feel the aspirations of the independence movement are being ignored.

“The Alba Party provides a tonic for our movement with an unashamedly optimistic vision for Scotland’s impending transition to an independent European nation.”

Mr Hanvey’s move to the Alba party comes after Kenny MacAskill, MP for East Lothian and Scotland’s former justice secretary, revealed that he was going from the SNP to the party led by Alex Salmond.

The pro-independence Alba party also announced that SNP Councillor Lynne Anderson will join the new party.

