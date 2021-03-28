Ready for Easter beachgoers

LIFESAVERS are on duty between 11am and 5pm on Elche’s beaches, where they will continue until Monday, April 5.

The Tourism offices in Arenales del Sol and La Marina will remain open over Easter with teams to cover the beaches in the northern and southern sections of the Elche coast.

City hall’s Tourism councillor Carles Molina explained that service is provided by DYA, the non-profitmaking association which provides a comprehensive emergencies service and was originally founded to provide assistance on main roads.

