Qatar World Cup Qualifier In Málaga Ends In A Win For Turkey

Norway’s hopes of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 hit a brick wall today (Saturday 27) in the rearranged venue of the La Rosaleda stadium in Málaga, as they went down 3-0 to Turkey, in their Group G game.

The stadium in the capital of Andalucía was hosting the match due to the coronavirus travel restrictions in place in Norway, with the Norwegians coming into the fixture fresh off the back of their 3-0 win against Gibraltar on Wednesday evening.

Coach, Stale Solbakken had both of his star players on the pitch, Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, but neither could prevent a very determined Turkey team from taking the points, having already beaten the Netherlands last Wednesday.

Turkey got off to a flying start as Yusuf Yazici sliced the Norwegian defence open down the left and put in a low cross for the late-arriving Ozan Tufan to rifle home in the fourth minute, with Norway missing the chance to draw level on 26 minutes, as Alexander Sorloth hit the post, but then Caglar Soyuncu was left unmarked and doubled Turkey’s lead with a header from a corner on 28 minutes.

The night was effectively ended when Tufan netted Turkey’s third with a glorious curling shot that flew in at the far post to make it 3-0 just before the hour mark, and Kristian Thorstvedt’s red card all but ended Norway’s hopes of getting anything out of the contest.

The win places Senol Gunes’s men top of Group G, with six points after two games, ahead of Montenegro on goal difference, the Netherlands, who beat Latvia 2-0 tonight are third on three points, with Norway fourth on goal difference.

