Perilous journey

ORIHUELA’S Environment department and the Confederacion Hidgrafica del Segura (CHS) are collaborating to save the River Segura’s chub.

The fish, also known as barbel, will soon be going upstream to spawn and both city hall and the CHS, which is responsible for all the area’s rivers, want to ensure that as few fish as possible die on their yearly journey.

The fish, which are native to the Segura, frequently fail to reach the Segura’s upper reaches when faced with man-made weirs and dams, explained Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“We are acting rapidly to avoid the deaths which, unfortunately, occur every year when this species spawn” said Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“This is a natural occurrence that is not connected to the bad state of the river water,” he said, reminding the local population that both city hall and the CHS were working together to keep maintain the Segura “in perfect conditions.”

