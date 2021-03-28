Peaceful “Plandemia” Demonstration in Fuengirola

Maskless demonstrators took to Fuengirola today in protest about wearing mandatory masks and the ever-growing theory of a “Plandemia.”

There seems to be no end in sight with regards to the pandemic and the use of mandatory masks for many countries.

Over the past year, daily life has changed drastically, travel has become more difficult and even none existent, and many jobs are under threat.

People took to Fuengirola today in a peaceful protest as anger grows around the compulsory use of masks.

Some of their placards read:

“No one should be discriminated against in the name of medicine or the law.”

“I don’t want to live dying, when my time comes, I want to die living.”

“Masks, tests and forced vaccinations is medical violence.”

“4 million unemployed in Spain for the new normal.”

“Did you know that there are legal exemptions to the mask?”

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, Spain has become one of the most pro-mask countries in Europe, with masks mandatory everywhere including outdoors. The only exceptions to this are when eating and drinking or participating in sports.

There is growing anger in Spain around the usage of masks, with hefty fines of 100 euro if you are seen without one, which is risky business for these maskless, but peaceful, protesters.

Spain has also seen a growing number of protests, particularly in the capital of Madrid, with hundreds gathering to hit out against the “fake pandemic.”

As Spain and the rest of Europe discuss when it should no longer be mandatory to wear a mask, it is becoming clearer that it could be much further away than originally thought.

The Spanish Government Q&A page states we could see the end of masks “When a considerable proportion of our population has been vaccinated.” However, this doesn’t mean that those that have had the vaccination will be exempt from wearing one, as they could still be carriers of the virus.

Up until now, around 7,067,371 jabs have been administered (83.1% of the population), and 2,505,842 people have received a second jab (5.3% of the population).

