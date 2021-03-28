Pativel fight continues

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Pativel fight continues
PATIVEL LAW: Generalitat plan to protect undeveloped coastal areas Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat reassured Valencian Community mayors that it is opposing annulment of the Coastal Infrastructure Action Plan (Pativel).

Last February, the Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) annulled the 2018 law protecting 7000 hectares of undeveloped coastal areas from speculation.  At the same time, Pativel  permits construction of 50,000 properties over the next 10 years.

Some municipalities welcomed the move to cancel out Pativel but others are opposed to it and Arcadi España, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies, reassured these town halls that the Generalitat is fighting the TSJCV decision.

-- Advertisement --

“For the time being and pending a pronouncement from the TSJCV regarding our appeal, Pativel remains in force and our beaches and coast are protected,” he said.

España explained that the sentence that the Generalitat was appealing against was not based on the substance of the law itself but “merely formal questions.”

These were based on arguments from a Torrevieja-based company which complained that Pativel was passed without an economic-financial survey of the cost of implementing the law, its impact on gender issues and its effects on “childhood, adolescence and the family.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pativel fight continues.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.



Previous article11,500 Women Reported Violence in Malaga Between 2015 and 2019
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here