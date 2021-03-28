Pativel fight continues

THE Generalitat reassured Valencian Community mayors that it is opposing annulment of the Coastal Infrastructure Action Plan (Pativel).

Last February, the Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) annulled the 2018 law protecting 7000 hectares of undeveloped coastal areas from speculation. At the same time, Pativel permits construction of 50,000 properties over the next 10 years.

Some municipalities welcomed the move to cancel out Pativel but others are opposed to it and Arcadi España, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies, reassured these town halls that the Generalitat is fighting the TSJCV decision.

“For the time being and pending a pronouncement from the TSJCV regarding our appeal, Pativel remains in force and our beaches and coast are protected,” he said.

España explained that the sentence that the Generalitat was appealing against was not based on the substance of the law itself but “merely formal questions.”

These were based on arguments from a Torrevieja-based company which complained that Pativel was passed without an economic-financial survey of the cost of implementing the law, its impact on gender issues and its effects on “childhood, adolescence and the family.”

