One Dead and Six Hospitalised in Vancouver Stabbing Spree

A WOMAN has died and six people have been hospitalised after a stabbing spree at a Vancouver library.

A stabbing spree at the Lynn Valley Library, North Vancouver, on early Saturday afternoon has left a woman dead and six in hospital.

North Vancouver RCMP said “multiple victims” were attacked outside and inside of the library. A male suspect has been taken into custody and RCMP assure there is no ongoing public threat.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Teams Sgt Frank Jang has confirmed that a woman died from her injuries. There is no further information about the other six victims or the extent of their injuries.

“Obviously the question is why did this happen, I understand. We believe we know the how, the what, the where and the when. It is our job now to determine why,” Jang told a news conference near the library.

“That is going to be the No. 1 question for us.”

The suspect has had previous interactions with the police and also has a criminal record, said Jang. The reason and motivation for the stabbing spree are still unclear.

Ethan Jackson, who works at a dental office close to the library, reports hearing a woman screaming and upon looking out of his window saw a man lying on the ground covering his face. Jackson said there was blood surrounding the man and he was being treated by paramedics.

A video captured and published on Twitter by Sam Garrett showed multiple police officers restraining a man on the floor after he appeared to cut himself before collapsing.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, gave condolences to the victims in a tweet later on Saturday.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

