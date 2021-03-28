News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Clean machine ORIHUELA city hall acquired a new side-loading, state-of-the art refuse collection lorry that complies with all EU emission directives. Together with four similar vehicles purchased in 2019 the city can offer an improved service while making significant savings on repairs and upkeep, explained Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana.

Hit-and-run TORREVIEJA’S Policia Local soon arrested the hit-and-run driver that ran down a cyclist who, left bleeding and badly injured on the road, was afterwards diagnosed with a broken hip. Police later thanked witnesses who saw the car speeding off towards Orihuela for providing them with a conclusive lead.

All natural SANTA POLA town hall organised outings for pupils taking part in the the local high school’s Ecocanvis environmental project, introducing them to the vegetation of the Las Salinas national park. They were also shown how the park has substituted natural materials for plastic plant cages and other equipment.

Hear this A SIGN language interpreter is now present at Cox town hall press conferences so that those with impaired hearing may learn what is happening inside the municipality. This step was the outcome of collaboration between the town hall and ADIS, the local association for residents with functional diversity.

Tree award BIGASTRO was a prize-winner in the second edition of the Good Practices for Biodiversity Awards organised by Spain’s Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP). The Vega Baja town was singled out by the General Assembly for its Adopt a Tree when You Shop initiative in the Flora category.

Good example PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall introduced a new bylaw regulating vacant land inside the town. Emphasising the importance of clearing plots of weeds and rubble, the town hall announced that it was no longer necessary to fence land, admitting that many municipally-owned plots were not enclosed.

