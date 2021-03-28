Nerja Holds Meeting Over Health Centre

NERJA Council has held a meeting to discuss the new health centre.

The Mayor of Nerja held the meeting to discuss the health centre.

Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo and the territorial Delegate for Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Carlos Bautista, held a meeting to discuss the new centre.

The mayor thanked the Junta de Andalucia for its help in planning Nerja’s health centre. He said: “Once the expropriation actions have been completed and the urbanization project awarded, we will cede the new resulting plot to the Andalusian Service of Health for the construction of so important sanitary equipment for our town.”

The news comes after Nerja council announced two new police officers have joined the Local Police.

The two new officers began their training after being taken on as interns.

The council said the recruits started “after the completion of the selection process for internal promotion.”

It added: “The officers must now pass the training course at the Linares Public Safety School (ESPLI), lasting two months, to proceed with their final appointment.”

Councillor for Security and Transportation, Francisco Arce, said the officers had been taken on following a recruitment process looking at their final qualifications.

