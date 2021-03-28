Nerja Announces Opening of New Road

NERJA Council has announced it is opening a new road.

The council announced it is opening the new road near Nerja’s planned cultural centre.

The road, which is between calles Manuel Marin and Granada, was announced by the Infrastructure Service at Nerja council.

It said the road is on the area where the Giner de los Rios Center was located, and where the council is opening a new cultural centre.

The news was announced by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, who visited the area accompanied by the Chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo, and the coordinator of Operational Services, David Roman.

He said: “While work begins to the construction of the new Giner de los Rios Cultural Centre, we will use this road that will facilitate traffic on Calle Manuel Marin.”

The news comes as Nerja announced a new residence and day centre for people with disabilities after agreeing to transfer a plot of land to the Taller de la Amistad (Friendship Workshop).

The mayor of Nerja met with the President of Taller de la Amistad, Antonio Contreras to discuss the plans.

