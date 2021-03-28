More room for Orihuela’s Diablesa

More room for Orihuela's Diablesa
LA DIABLESA: Spain’s only Holy Week sculpture that includes a devil Photo credit: xinese-v

ORIHUELA’s Archaeological Museum located in the centuries-old San Juan de Dios church and hospital, will have a €350,000 makeover.

The cash from the regional government’s Housing department will cover half the €700,000 cost of rehabilitating what was once the Men’s Ward, an empty floor above it and a rear patio over the next two years.

Once finished, the new floor will house the 1695 sculpture, El Triunfo de la Cruz, which is taken out during Orihuela’s Holy Week processions.

Also known as La Diablesa, because it features a bare-breasted female devil, this represents the triumph of the Cross over the world, the flesh and the devil but is barred from entering the Orihuela Cathdral and must wait outside during the Easter processions.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

