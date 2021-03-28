More room for Orihuela’s Diablesa

ORIHUELA’s Archaeological Museum located in the centuries-old San Juan de Dios church and hospital, will have a €350,000 makeover.

The cash from the regional government’s Housing department will cover half the €700,000 cost of rehabilitating what was once the Men’s Ward, an empty floor above it and a rear patio over the next two years.

Once finished, the new floor will house the 1695 sculpture, El Triunfo de la Cruz, which is taken out during Orihuela’s Holy Week processions.

Also known as La Diablesa, because it features a bare-breasted female devil, this represents the triumph of the Cross over the world, the flesh and the devil but is barred from entering the Orihuela Cathdral and must wait outside during the Easter processions.

