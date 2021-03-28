ROJALES is to have a care home for the elderly and two centres for those with severe mental health problems.

The regional government, the Generalitat, has allocated €10 million for the projects under its Infrastructure Plan to provide more resources for areas where there is least coverage.

Enric Juan, the Generalitat’s director general for Social Services’ Infrastructure, recently visited Rojales to see first-hand the site of the planned buildings.

-- Advertisement --



Juan stressed that the project was viable thanks to the collaboration of Rojales town hall, which provided the plot of land, together with the Diputacion provincial council and the Generalitat.

“Collaboration between the administrations is vital if citizens are to receive the attention and resources they deserve,” the director general declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More resources for the Vega Baja.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.