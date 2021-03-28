Megaship Blocking Suez Canal ‘Moves Just 100ft’ After A Six-Day Rescue Mission – And It’s Affecting Global Trade.

A mega-ship that ran aground in the Suez canal is having a serious effect on global trade as goods onboard are unable to meet their destinations.

The giant container ship still remains stuck across Egypt’s Suez Canal after attempts to dislodge it on Saturday’s, March 27, high tide failed. Canal officials said some progress had been made, however, and more tugboats were joining the effort on Sunday.

Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations to lighten the load of the stranded ship.

That would involve transferring some containers to another vessel or to the canal bank. Experts earlier told the BBC that such an operation would involve bringing in specialist equipment, including a crane that would need to stretch more than 60m (200ft) high, and could take weeks.

More boats were being drafted in to the crisis today, Sunday, March 28. Two extra tugboats were being drafted in to the Suez Canal on Sunday, as a global trading crisis sparked by a huge container ship becoming wedged rumbled on

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest trade routes, and the Ever Given – part of the Evergreen fleet – has been wedged in it since Tuesday, March 23. More than 300 ships are stuck on either side of the blockage and some vessels have had to reroute around Africa.

